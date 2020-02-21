Wells Fargo to pay a $ 3B deal for fake account scandal – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The banking giant Wells Fargo will pay $ 3 billion to the federal government to resolve criminal and civil investigations into the massive scandal in which employees created millions of fake accounts over a period of several years to meet the high sales targets.

The agreement was announced at a press conference on Friday in Los Angeles with officials from the US Department of Justice. UU. And the Securities and Exchange Commission.

From 2002 through 2016, Wells Fargo employees opened up to 2 million bank accounts and false credit cards without the consent or knowledge of customers due to the company's pressure to reach certain sales thresholds.

The $ 3 billion payment includes a civil payment of $ 500 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will distribute those funds to investors affected by Wells' behavior.

"From 2002 to 2016, gaming practices included falsifying customer signatures to open accounts without authorization, creating PINs to activate unauthorized debit cards, moving money from millions of customer accounts to unauthorized accounts in a practice known internally as & # 39; simulated financing & # 39 ;, open credit cards and bill payment products without authorization, altering real customer contact information to prevent customers from finding out about unauthorized accounts and preventing Wells Fargo employees reach customers to conduct customer satisfaction surveys, and encourage customers to open accounts they neither wanted nor needed, "Department said in a press release.

Since the false accounts scandal came to light in 2016, Wells has already paid billions in fines to state and federal regulators, reorganized its board of directors and saw two CEOs and other senior executives leave the company.

In September 2016, Wells Fargo reached a $ 50 million deal with the city of Los Angeles for the scandal.

The current CEO of Wells Fargo, Charlie Scharf, who started work only a few months ago, has bet his early reputation for solving all the bank's legal questions. He has been frank in saying that what the bank did under the previous administration was unacceptable.

"The conduct in the center of today's settlements, and the past culture that originated it, are reprehensible and totally inconsistent with the values ​​on which Wells Fargo was built," Scharf said in a statement.

