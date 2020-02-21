Wells Fargo agrees to pay $ 3 billion in a fake account scandal – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc977de2bfb8433267cf73a7998579b4911% %MINIFYHTMLc977de2bfb8433267cf73a7998579b4912%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Wells Fargo agreed to pay $ 3 billion to resolve a series of investigations into "illegal sales practices and pressure tactics in which it cheated millions of customers," federal authorities announced Friday.

Calling it "a complete failure of leadership," United States prosecutor Nick Hanna said Wells Fargo "had changed his earned reputation with effort for short-term gains, and harmed countless clients along the way."

%MINIFYHTMLc977de2bfb8433267cf73a7998579b4913% %MINIFYHTMLc977de2bfb8433267cf73a7998579b4914%

The practice involved pressuring employees to meet unrealistic sales goals, which resulted in employees opening millions of unauthorized accounts on behalf of customers without their consent; In many cases, create false records or misuse customer identities.

%MINIFYHTMLc977de2bfb8433267cf73a7998579b4915% %MINIFYHTMLc977de2bfb8433267cf73a7998579b4916%

“This case illustrates a complete failure of leadership at multiple levels within the bank. In a nutshell, Wells Fargo changed its hard earned reputation for short-term gains and harmed an incalculable number of customers along the way, ”Hanna said in a prepared statement. "We hope that this fine of $ 3 billion, along with staff and structural changes in the bank, will ensure that such behavior does not happen again."

Since the false accounts scandal came to light in 2016, Wells has paid billions in fines to state and federal regulators, reorganized its board of directors and saw two CEOs and other senior executives leave the company. Wells Fargo's reputation never fully recovered from the sales scandal, even four years later.

The $ 3 billion payment includes a civil payment of $ 500 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will distribute those funds to investors affected by Wells' behavior.

Before the scandal broke, Wells Fargo was considered to have an excellent reputation among the big banks. Bank executives referred to their branches as "stores,quot; and once had the policy of trying to get every Wells Fargo customer to have eight financial products with the company.

Behind the scenes, Wells senior management was pushing sales targets that were aggressive and unrealistic. Bank employees were reprimanded for not making bulky fees, which sometimes led to mental health failures, and ultimately resulted in many employees playing with the Wells Fargo sales system to meet the objectives. For example, several Wells Fargo clients, particularly the elderly, signed up for online banking when they did not have access to the Internet.

The behavior of Wells employees caused damage to customer credit scores and cost some money in fees.

The documents presenting the charges against Wells Fargo are largely based on the behavior of "Executive A," described as the head of the Wells community bank business and the regional bank division from 2002 to 2017. Carrie Tolstedt held those charges. during that period of time. . According to the Department of Justice, Tolstedt was aware that employees used fraudulent means to achieve their sales goals since 2004.

"I just want (Executive A) to be constantly aware of this growing plague," a Wells Fargo executive wrote in a 2004 email.

"Mrs. Tolstedt acted appropriately and in good faith at all times, and the effort to make her a scapegoat is unfair and unfounded," said Enu Mainigi, a Tolstedt lawyer.

The agreement with the Department of Justice covers Wells Fargo as a company, and the Department of Justice could still prosecute people for violating banking laws. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of the nation's banking regulators, fined several of Wells' former senior executives earlier this year for his role in the scandal.

Former CEO John G. Stumpf was fined $ 17.5 million and accepted a lifelong ban from the banking industry. The OCC sued Tolstedt for $ 25 million for his role in the scandal, a lawsuit that Tolstedt's lawyers have said they intend to fight.

The current CEO of Wells Fargo, Charlie Scharf, who started work only a few months ago, has bet his early reputation for solving all the bank's legal questions. He has been frank in saying that what the bank did under the previous administration was unacceptable.

"The conduct in the center of today's settlements, and the past culture that originated it, are reprehensible and totally inconsistent with the values ​​on which Wells Fargo was built," Scharf said in a statement.

Despite Scharf's comments, Wells' problems are far from over.

Wells Fargo, based in San Francisco, remains on probation with the Federal Reserve, which has restricted the bank's ability to increase its assets or expand until the Fed believes Wells has solved all of its cultural problems. That trial period, which began two years ago, was only expected to last a year and there are no signs of it ending soon.

In addition, the $ 3 billion agreement does not solve the bank's problems related to car insurance and mortgages, which occurred in the years after the sales practices scandal. Those issues continue to be investigated by state and federal authorities.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee said Friday that it will hold two days of hearings next month in which it will announce the results of its investigation into the bank's compliance with the regulatory orders issued following the account scandal false. Scharf and other senior executives should appear at the hearings, the committee said.

"Despite today's agreement, these hearings and the Committee's investigation will make it clear that the problems at Wells Fargo remain unresolved," said Committee President Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.