Weld Central wrestling #LeviStrong after the sudden death of a teammate

The numbing sadness had not yet completely vanished on Thursday for the Weld Central wrestling team, as the CHSAA state championships began after the sudden loss of a teammate and friend.

But Keenesburg's tight Class 3A program joined the Pepsi Center to pay tribute to a team mantra printed on Weld Central's warm-up shirts: #LeviStrong.

Levi Gerkin, a 145-pound second-year fighter, died on January 30 after a car accident in the unincorporated Adams County. Was 16 years old. The distressed teammates rejected the interviews on Thursday, but Weld Central coach Elliot Copeland described how the group has now held together three weeks since Gerkin's premature death.

"It was really tragic to lose Levi," Copeland said. "We will never use it as an excuse for perhaps why we did not achieve our goals, but not necessarily as motivation. It is only part of our history. We wanted to honor Levi the best we could, to remember how important a part of the team was and its contributions. ”

Gerkin, also the quarterback of the Weld Central football team, was a rising star fighter. He had just lost the qualification for the state as a freshman, and this season, Gerkin had defeated several fighters who were placed in the state last year.

Gerkin's obituary published readings online: "Levi's incredible love for everything in life was incredible. Levi loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, sailing, vehicles all terrain and (he) loved to do things with wood. He liked to spend time with his friends / teammates, girlfriend and family. "

On Thursday, Weld Central fighters wore T-shirts with "LEVI,quot; on the back, plus warm-up t-shirts with #LeviStrong, and a photo of Gerkin with his arm raised high on his back. The team qualified seven fighters for the state.

"(Gerkin) was having a great season, he had a lot of physical talent, he was stubborn … it was a lot of things, man," Copeland said with misty eyes, and then stopped a moment to regain his composure. "It's really hard to be here without him today. But we've been trying to push the idea that this is something you can do only a few times throughout your life. And you never know when these opportunities can be taken away. That's especially true with our team this year. "

The flow of support from the community has been overwhelming at times, Copeland said, with opponents of Weld Central paying tribute. A powerful moment came in the regional team tournament to qualify for the state.

Oscar Fonseca, the wrestling coach at 3A Jefferson at Edgewater, made a photographic tribute to Gerkin and placed him at the top of the 145-pound medal stand, even after Jefferson senior Zander Condit won the regional title. Tears fell on the gym.

"My little brother died 19 years ago in a car accident in his last year, so I can empathize with what the family is going through," said Fonseca. "I was 21 at the time and I remember some of the great gestures people made and helped me overcome that."

Added Condit, the opposition fighter who gave up his place on the podium for Gerkin's tribute: "He was a good boy, and when I heard about that, he was obviously sad because we lost one person in the fighting community, that hurts everyone ". It seemed right. "

Gerkin's spirit was palpable within the Pepsi Center for those who knew him best, and even for fighters who didn't know him, because his shared bond is different from many athletes.

"It is the most difficult sport in high school and there is a lot of physical and mental routine," Fonseca said. "Everyone appreciates that you are there as a coach or fighter, and they know how much work is needed to succeed. Not only in victories and defeats, but also on the table. That's why everyone is so united."