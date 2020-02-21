Weinstein's jury suggests a deadlock for two charges in a sexual assault case

%MINIFYHTML3137e1be6ae7f50c0a15d38ee7d1f25111% %MINIFYHTML3137e1be6ae7f50c0a15d38ee7d1f25112%

NEW YORK – The jury at the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial on Friday suggested he was hanged in the two main charges, but unanimously in the others, as he headed for a weekend break.

Judge James Burke gave the jury a brief instruction, lasting approximately one minute, asking them to continue trying to reach a verdict on all charges. The panel of seven men and five women must be unanimous to reach a verdict, but the language of a note they sent to the judge indicates that they are not there on charges of predatory sexual assault, which are the most serious in the case and carry A sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment.

"We ask the jury to understand if we can be hung in 1 and 3 and unanimously in the other charges," said the note, which Burke read aloud before calling the jury to address them.

The note, despite its specificity, does not necessarily reflect the final jury verdict: it could have been posing a hypothetical scenario, or it could simply reflect its confusion over complicated charges.

About half an hour after Burke addressed the jury, they were sent home. The session was due to end early, at 3 p.m., because Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno needed to travel to Chicago to attend a funeral.

In the courtroom, Weinstein, leaning over his walker, seemed depressed after consulting with his lawyers about the events. Later, in the hallway, the once powerful film producer shrugged and remained silent as journalists shouted questions about the jury's instructions.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has a lot at stake in the high profile case, had a big smile on his face when he left the courtroom.

The predatory sexual assault charges that appear to be in dispute come from an accusation of 59-year-old "The Sopranos,quot; actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein raped her in late 1993 or early 1994. Jurors would need conclude that there was a pattern of sexual assault that includes the accusation of Sciorra and the accusations of one or both of the other accusers: Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

The other charges in the trial are for individual acts alleged by Haleyi and Mann. Haleyi, 42, a former production assistant, said Weinstein forced her to perform an oral sex act on July 10, 2006 in her New York department. Mann, 34, had a five-year consensual relationship with Weinstein, but said he forced her to have sex twice, once in New York at a DoubleTree hotel on March 18, 2013 and once in Los Angeles. (He is not being charged in the latter case).

The jury's suggestion that they are unanimous in those individual positions of Mann and Haleyi could mean that he is planning to condemn at least one of them. If the jury's unanimity over Mann and Haleyi were for acquittal, they would presumably have to be unanimous in the acquittal on charges of predatory sexual assault, since they imply endorsing the accusations of Mann or Haleyi, but they are suggesting that they are hanged, not unanimous.

Weinstein, 67, has said that all sexual encounters were consensual.

Three other women were allowed to testify as witnesses of support at the trial, which began on January 6.

Weinstein's lawyers argued at the trial that women sought access to the industry through the powerful producer of Oscar-winning films such as "Shakespeare in Love,quot; and "Pulp Fiction."

Earlier on Friday, the jury heard a requested response from Sciorra's interrogation. Since the jury began the deliberations on Tuesday, they have also asked to read the testimony of actress Rosie Pérez, long-time friend of Sciorra, who testified that Sciorra told her decades ago through a telephone conversation that had been raped The jury also requested emails and readings related to Haleyi's accusation.

Weinstein's legal team tried to question Sciorra's history by pointing out that he is almost 30 years old and arguing that, like the other two accusers, Sciorra did not submit a complaint to Weinstein to the authorities until the news reported his sexual conduct inappropriate They were published in October 2017.

At the conclusion of this trial, Weinstein will face another set of sex crimes charges in Los Angeles.