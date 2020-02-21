Week 3 Selections XFL DFS: alignment tips, strategy, sleepers for DraftKings, fanDuel fantasy football daily contests

%MINIFYHTMLee9078df8e13a9c6fe4b751001ac74cd11% %MINIFYHTMLee9078df8e13a9c6fe4b751001ac74cd12%

Almost another great weekend of XFL action has arrived, and with it come the alignment decisions for your XFL DFS contests. Week 3 starts at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday with the Houston Roughnecks and the Tampa Bay Vipers, which means that QB Phillip Walker will be in action. It is included in our FanDuel and DraftKings recommendations, although you will have to find some valuable sleepers in other positions if you are going to pay for it.

%MINIFYHTMLee9078df8e13a9c6fe4b751001ac74cd13% %MINIFYHTMLee9078df8e13a9c6fe4b751001ac74cd14%

Saturday's second double-card game features the Dallas Forsaken visiting the Seattle Dragons, which should mean something good for the Dallas D / ST. Sunday begins with the New York Guardians in front of the Battle Falcons of St. Louis and their combo of Jordan Ta & # 39; amu and Matt Jones. The weekend is crowned by defensive-minded DC defenders who visit the Los Angeles Wildcats.

%MINIFYHTMLee9078df8e13a9c6fe4b751001ac74cd15% %MINIFYHTMLee9078df8e13a9c6fe4b751001ac74cd16%

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

As always, we are here to help you with your DFS alignment selections, so get to work!

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the Fantasy Alarm XFL DFS playbook of week 3. For a full analysis and examples of alignments, check out the excellent Fantasy Alarm and DFS tools available to subscribers throughout the season.

Week 3 Selections XFL DFS: Quarterback

Phillip Walker, Houston Roughnecks @ Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 11,500; FanDuel: $ 23). Walker is expensive on both sites this weekend, and for good reason. We have seen him score 32 and 23 points, respectively, in DraftKings so far this season, and against this Vipers defense, he should do at least three touchdowns. Walker is also rushing the ball a bit, so it is only a matter of time before he finds the end zone with his legs, which could easily happen this weekend. Tampa Bay's defense has not been horrible on paper, but they have not really been challenged by Matt McGloin and Brandon Silvers, so we can assume that Walker should stay on track and publish at least 23 DFS points.

Cardale Jones, D.C. Defenders @ Los Angeles Wildcats (DraftKings: $ 10,800; FanDuel: $ 20). I hate its price on DraftKings, but I like the $ 20 tag on FanDuel for Sunday's list. Jones has proven to be somewhat reliable in cash games, and this is possibly his best match to date against a Wildcats defense that separated from his defensive coordinator after a game. The Wildcats have allowed 62 points in 759 yards for two weeks, so Jones should exceed the 19-20 points he has recorded in the last two games. If he doesn't, then he doesn't have great value in DraftKings, but the confrontation is fantastic, and Jones tends to 300 yards per pass, which would be a good advantage in DraftKings if he gets there.

Jordan Ta’amu, St. Louis Battlehawks vs. New York Guardians (DraftKings: $ 10,100; FanDuel: $ 21). Ta’amu continues to record DFS points with his arm and legs. Of course, the Battlehawks were playing from behind last week, but Ta’amu returned a solid value with 37 pass attempts and eight run attempts. In addition, he managed to get a rushed touchdown. In 17 career attempts so far, he has 109 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He is not Lamar Jackson, but he is the hurried quarterback of the league at the moment, and although we are seeing a big price increase, it is worth every penny. The Battlehawks are a big favorite against a New York team that was slightly exposed last week. Ta’amu is online for another great game this week.

GPP only game: The initial QB of Tampa vs. Houston Roughnecks. Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Week 3 Selections XFL DFS: Running

Fortunately, DraftKings only requires you to play a runner every week. It is not a fun position to choose from and all recognizable names are on the table, but I will try not to list too many.

James Butler, Houston Roughnecks @ Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 8,500; FanDuel: $ 17). Butler has been quite dependent on the touchdown so far for two weeks, but that will be the case with most runners in the XFL. He has 20 total touches in two games with three scores. He has also caught his four goals. So, in what appears to be the most explosive offensive in the league, Butler is working and producing. I especially like this week's showdown because there is a possibility that the flow of the game will benefit him if the Roughnecks gain a great advantage like many suspects. They could take their foot off the accelerator and run the ball with Butler, who has come out of nowhere as the leader of Houston. But, as Ryan Hallam and I mentioned before the Week 1 podcast, June Jones could continue throwing the ball just as easily. Butler's salary of $ 8,500 is not bad for a man with three touchdowns so far, but it is a bet based on his touchdown rate per touch.

Matt Jones, St. Louis Battlehawks vs. New York Guardians (DraftKings: $ 7,500; FanDuel: $ 16). Jones suffers a slight knee injury, but overcame it last week to reward his fantasy owners. Jones has been the only true workhorse running so far. He has 37 carries in total and has not found the final area on the ground, although he has caught a touchdown pass. Jones will face the Guardians, who were blocked last week by the Defenders and also allowed more than 100 yards to land. Jones is still reasonably priced if he considers how often he touches the ball even with Jordan Ta’amu stealing some carries.

Donnel Pumphrey (DraftKings: $ 7,000; FanDuel: $ 13) and Jhurrel Pressley (DraftKings: $ 6,800; FanDuel: $ 15), D.C. Defenders @ Los Angeles Wildcats. Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Lance Dunbar, Dallas Renegades @ Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 6,600; FanDuel: $ 15). Last week was the Cameron Artis-Payne show. He went in the Wildcats with the melody of 99 yards on the ground, five catches and a couple of touchdowns. It is quite surprising how involved CAP has been in the air game, as it has caught its nine goals in two games. However, Dunbar is still receiving transfer work outside the field. He has caught 11 of 12 goals and, although he has not yet found the end zone, he has given good results from DFS. The price is not terrible for Dunbar if you don't want to pay for Artis-Payne.

DeVeon Smith, Tampa Bay Vipers vs. Houston Roughnecks (DraftKings: $ 6,300; FanDuel: $ 16). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Darius Victor, New York Guardians @ St. Louis Battlehawks (DraftKings: $ 4,700; FanDuel: $ 12). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Other RB that are worth considering: Available for Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the Fantasy Alarm XFL DFS playbook of week 3. For a full analysis and examples of alignments, check out the excellent Fantasy Alarm and DFS tools available to subscribers throughout the season.

Week 3 Selections XFL DFS: wide receiver and tight end

Cam Phillips, Houston Roughnecks @ Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 11,100; FanDuel: $ 21). Phillips has become one of Phillip Walker's favorite goals. In addition to the four touchdowns in two games, Phillips has 19 goals. The shooting has not been there for him, but the advantage is huge if he is going to get a single touchdown this week. It's a very high price on DraftKings, but $ 21 is very reasonable on FanDuel and in a happy offensive like Houston, it's worth aiming.

Nelson Spruce, Los Angeles Wildcats vs. D.C. Defenders (DraftKings: $ 10,900; FanDuel: $ 20). Spruce is priced a little low Phillips this weekend, but has proved equally reliable. Through two games, Spruce has 17 trapped in 24 goals for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has published this production with two different quarterbacks. In DraftKings, he has accumulated 24 and 27 points, respectively, so he is finding ways to add numbers even without finding the final zone (at week 1). The disadvantage is the confrontation against DC this weekend, but at least it's a home game. The good news for Spruce is that you should get a good amount of goals, but the two main receivers are a bit risky this weekend because of their costs.

Eli Rogers, D.C. Defenders @ Los Angeles Wildcats (DraftKings: $ 9,700; FanDuel: $ 15). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Kahlil Lewis, Houston Roughnecks @ Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 9,100; FanDuel: $ 18). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

DeAndre Thompkins, D.C. Defenders @ Los Angeles Wildcats (DraftKings: $ 5,700; FanDuel: $ 19). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Donald Parham, Dallas Renegades @ Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 5,300; FanDuel: $ 16). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Nick Holley, Houston Roughnecks @ Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 4,400; FanDuel: $ 15). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Reece Horn, Tampa Bay Vipers vs. Houston Roughnecks (DraftKings: $ 4,200; FanDuel: $ 15). I prefer Horn's price in DraftKings a little more than FanDuel. It has increased in recent weeks, but even at $ 4,200 it is still a very good move. He has eight catches in 13 goals for 93 total yards this season, and in a showdown where the Vipers should be well behind, the Tampa air game should be quite active. It's still a bet and it's not as safe for cash games as I might say Holley is, but Horn is a good dart throwing in GPP. Wednesday's breaking news about the resignation of Seantavius ​​Jones can create more opportunities for the boys below in the depth chart.

Other WR that are worth considering: Available for Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Week 3 XFL DFS Selections: Defense / Special Teams

D.C. Defenders @ Los Angeles Wildcats (DraftKings: $ 4,700). Defenders are somehow not the most expensive D / ST on the board. That honor goes to the Roughnecks this week, and it's somewhat disconcerting. The Defenders are simply crushing the rest of the league in defense. They have six takeaways, four catches and three defensive touchdowns in two games. It is a daunting defense and arguably the best cash game, even if they are going to cross the country to Los Angeles. Josh Johnson didn't really light up the statistics sheet last week and could still be a little hurt. I expect more of the same so far from the Defenders.

Dallas Renegades @ Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 4,200). Defenses against the Dragons have published 22 and 14 points, respectively, in two games. They just don't have a great quarterback game with three interceptions through two Brandon Silvers games. Don't get me wrong, the Defenders are worth it in cash games, but Dallas is a pretty good GPP game if this defense can score as the Vipers and Defenders have done in the last two weeks.

Other D / ST that is worth considering: Available for Fantasy Alarm subscribers!