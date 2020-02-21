"We can beat anyone in the NBA," is the battle cry of Nuggets. But the truth is that this team needs a serious change to become a serious contender. – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
When asked where the Nuggets belong in the hierarchical order of contenders to the championship, coach Michael Malone insisted: "We can beat anyone in the NBA."

Only Milwaukee, Toronto and the Lakers have won more games in this advanced stage of the NBA season than Denver. However, the Nuggets consider themselves as helpless fighters.

"Our team is a team that believes," Why not us? "We are not satisfied with being the No. 2 seed," Malone said Thursday, echoing an issue that his players have embraced since training camp.

Why not us? Indeed. Denver's 15 wins against teams with a winning record are at the top of the league, while home losses to Cleveland, New Orleans and Atlanta have revealed a maddening inconsistency.

These little Nuggets are cute, endearing and fun, as easy as the center Nikola Jokic joking that he was "snubbed,quot; by the MVP after playing a tic less than 12 minutes and scoring five points in the All-Star Game.

But cute, endearing and fun can not win championship rings, as does LeBron James match Anthony Davis or sign Kawhi Leonard, to give just two examples of the recent history of the NBA.

These Nuggets are more likely to lose in the first round of the playoffs than to win the championship this season. That is not sadness and fatality. It is basketball math. Although they could well approach the 57 regular season victories achieved by George Karl and the gang in 2013, FiveThirtyEight analysts estimate that this Denver team has no more than 3% chance of winning the championship.

And that is why I refuse to believe that the download of the Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez Nuggets on the exchange deadline can simply explain how to order the accounting books and gently offer two players trapped on the bench the opportunity to Shine on a bad Minnesota team. Denver was looking for a more important agreement, an exchange that could have given this team a better chance of beating the Lakers and advancing to the NBA Finals at this time, in 2020, rather than in the future.

"After about 55 games, you have an idea of ​​who you are," Malone said. "But when you look around the Western Conference landscape, you have teams that are still changing," Malone said, noting that Houston has been involved in a small ball lineup, while the Clippers recently added backcourt support in the Reggie guard. Jackson

“After 55 (games), you have an idea of ​​who the teams are. But you can catch fire. And that is my hope. Last year, after the break (from the stars), we were 15-10. It's okay. But if we want to be the dangerous team we talked about in the last 27, I don't want to go 15-12. That's just over .500 basketball. Our hope is that we can find another team. "

The patience of the administration office executive Tim Connelly has shown in everything from living with Jamal Murray's youth mistakes as a shipowner to showing a relentless faith in Malone, it has been commendable.

Yes, I like the mantra of the Nuggets: We don't skip steps.

