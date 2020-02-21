Wayne Mardle: Premier League closest to calling after an exciting night in Cardiff | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLabb393f49f0ba3329a6092d865a188ef11% %MINIFYHTMLabb393f49f0ba3329a6092d865a188ef12%

Wayne Mardle reviews the conversation points of Night Three in the Premier League in Cardiff

Wayne Mardle reviews the conversation points of Night Three in the Premier League in Cardiff

Sky sports expert Wayne Mardle gives his thoughts after the night of three of the Premier League, which was not short of emotions and spills.

Overall, what a brilliant darts night in Cardiff!

Results of night three: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Premier League is open

I'm watching every game, week after week, it's so hard to predict! Really is.

You get the likes of Daryl Gurney who had played two, lost two and didn't play well at all. Then he picked up a deserved and deserved point against Gerwyn Price.

Michael van Gerwen is beatable. We knew it, but now we have seen it.

And don't doubt Duzza! Glen Durrant couldn't find a final double or combined last week against Fallon Sherrock. In Cardiff, he was absolutely deadly against a game legend, Gary Anderson.

The three-time BDO world champion sits at the top of the table after three rounds of action.

I think it is very, very difficult to predict who will be eliminated or who will reach the play-offs.

Most players will end up around a similar points account. Not all of them, but four of five of them can enter the penultimate week facing elimination, and the same when it comes to promotion.

This year's competition could be one of the closest and difficult to summon.

Smith finds his rhythm

Michael Smith couldn't do the job last week, leading 6-2 against Gerwyn Price. Well, it certainly ended the work against Jonny Clayton, the Challenger who was also excellent. But Smith was undoubtedly the interpreter of the night. It was absolutely magnificent with payments of 167 and 142 to win the game.

It was fantastic. Jonny Clayton started with a 13-dart. But Michael staggered seven legs in the rebound. Some of its finishes, it is very natural. It becomes instinctive.

There are so many skeptics in social networks that you should stop listening. The man has a special talent. And when he plays like that, it's easy like Michael van Gerwen, Adrian Lewis, Gary Anderson and some others. He is a special talent.

Clayton is a really nice human being. It is not full time. How he is so good with a shoe rope, in terms of the hours of play he puts on, it's amazing. That shows you how talented it is. He has guts, he has a bottle, he has composure and he has shown twice that he can beat the best, he has defeated Michael van Gerwen in the Grand Slam and the Masters.

Michael Smith was better than him in Cardiff, but the result of 7-1 was probably a bit rough.

Aspinall stuns MVG

We know that Nathan Aspinall has composure, we know he can handle the pressure, and that was a bit of revenge for the World Championship semifinal. The Asp is a world class player.

1:58 Nathan Aspinall could not hide his delight after beating world number one Nathan Aspinall could not hide his delight after beating world number one

Due to the fact that he hasn't been that long, we still think he's finding his feet. He is not. He is In good faith. He is here to stay.

He just has that composure under pressure. What I like about him, he just bounces and bounces around the night.

He did a great job against MVG. It could have been a greater profit margin!

Night four, February 27: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall Rob cross vs Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

