Watford boss Nigel Pearson does not think of missed opportunities | Soccer news





Watford is in the relegation zone of the Premier League before the weekend action

Watford boss Nigel Pearson is not thinking about missed opportunities despite seeing his side throw eight points in his last three games.

%MINIFYHTML0eb43db50a4fead94e250acc344052fd11% %MINIFYHTML0eb43db50a4fead94e250acc344052fd12%

The Hornets were leading Aston Villa and were 2-0 against Everton, but they came out with nothing, while Adrian Mariappa's own goal scored a 1-1 draw for Brighton last time.

The image could have been very different before Sunday's trip to Manchester United, but instead, Watford is still in the drop zone and at a point of safety.

2:48 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Brighton's draw with Watford FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Brighton's draw with Watford

However, Pearson said in his pre-game press conference: "I tend to have a slightly different opinion that when we are in good positions in the games, and when we leave the other side with a positive result, I still reflect on the moments in which We had good fortune too.

"I am not someone who looks too much at our situation when we have given points with late goals. I am realistic.

3:16 Watford's boss, Nigel Pearson, admits that Everton's defeat was "hard to take,quot; after letting out a two-goal lead. Watford's boss, Nigel Pearson, admits that Everton's defeat was "hard to take,quot; after letting out a two-goal lead.

"The one that was very frustrating was Everton. Villa's situation was very fortunate and Brighton's own goal was something that happens."

"I am not going to get into a situation where I change my mindset about how I see in general what the players have brought to the field. I know we have honest performances."

Pearson can take an almost completely fit squad to Old Trafford after Kiko Femenia and Ismaila Sarr return to training.

Femenia has been out since New Year's Day with a hamstring injury and Sarr has been out for a month.

3:07 Adrian Mariappa, who is in his eleventh season at Watford, remembers the ups and downs of his club career. Adrian Mariappa, who is in his eleventh season at Watford, remembers the ups and downs of his club career.

Daryl Janmaat is the only one absent, but he is also approaching a return after a knee injury.

"We had a very positive week," Pearson added.

"Sarr and Kiko are back in full training, which is good, but I guess before the final selection for the weekend the conversation will be about risk management because I want them to come back to stay behind."

"I always have to separate a little from & # 39; we're going to get the player back in. & # 39; it's about making decisions that protect us in the long term."