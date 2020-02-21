Watch a violinist play his instrument while undergoing brain surgery – BGR

The brain is a complicated organ, and when surgeons have the task of removing dangerous brain tumors, they must be incredibly careful not to cause involuntary damage. For Dagmar Turner, a 53-year-old tumor patient at King’s College Hospital in London, making sure she could continue to enjoy her passion for playing the violin, that meant demonstrating her musical talent for the surgical team while performing her operation.

In Turner's case, the tumor that doctors pointed to was near his right frontal lobe. That is a complicated area to operate, since the removal or damage to certain brain structures could cause a loss of fine motor skills. That's where the violin came in.

By allowing Turner to stay awake and alert enough to play his violin during the operation, surgeons can be sure that they are not impacting the areas of his brain that are actively being used. It is a technique that has been used before, and proved useful in this case as well.

"We knew how important the violin is for Dagmar, so it was vital that we preserve the function in the delicate areas of his brain that allowed him to play," Professor Keyoumars Ashkan of King's College Hospital said in a statement. "We managed to eliminate more than 90 percent of the tumor, including all areas suspected of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in his left hand."

As doctors explain, brain surgery is often accompanied by some type of activity, such as the patient speaking or answering questions while surgeons do their job. In this case, since the violin was such an important part of Turner's life, it made sense to play during the operation.

The surgery was a success and Turner says he now hopes to play again with the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra as soon as his recovery is complete.

Image source: Kings College Hospital