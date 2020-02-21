Warwick's race on Friday, but Saturday's Chepstow card was abandoned | Racing news





Warwick action

The Warwick card will continue on Friday after the course passed a morning inspection.

%MINIFYHTML305989eb6a518b568e92911fa2102f2b11% %MINIFYHTML305989eb6a518b568e92911fa2102f2b12%

Concerns about new rains on Thursday afternoon caused the announcement of a control of 8 a.m.

But the meeting was approved shortly before 7.15, and an eight-run card will start at 1.25 on the ground, which is heavy and soft in places on the chase.

The Leap of Joy reorganized on Racing TV Jane Seymour Mares & # 39; Novices & # 39; Hurdle is the second grade career.

However, Chepstow has been forced to leave Saturday's card.

"The conditions are not currently viable and the forecast does not provide enough confidence for the improvement necessary for the course to be safe," read a message from his Twitter account.