Vishal Bhardwaj in two minds to sign Sara Ali Khan?

Vishal Bhardwaj is known for his films that are packed with some stellar performances and great stories. His films are made for an audience niche and any actor would be ready to experiment with their roles to work with him. Now we hear that he is planning his next film and that he has some actors in mind.

Sources close to the director revealed that the filmmaker was eager to have Sara Ali Khan on board for his next film. I wanted to hire her for a movie that is close to her heart. However, the answer to the last film of the actress, Love Aaj Kal, has it in mind. Several critics and audiences alike thought Sara Ali Khan did not play her role well and Sara received many criticisms for her performance. They found their performance half-baked in the movie. It seems that this has caused the director to change his mind and now he is not sure of hiring her. Let's wait and see what the rebel thinks about it.

Vishal Bhardwaj's last film was Pataakhaa, starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra. While Sara will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the sequel to Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan.