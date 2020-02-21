Vietnam may have "bad news,quot; for Samsung – Latest news

Vietnam's manufacturing sector suffers from supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which can delay the production of new Samsung Electronics phones, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce told Reuters this week.

"Car, electronics and telephone manufacturers are experiencing difficulties in acquiring supplies and materials due to virus interruptions," the ministry said in a statement sent via email.

"Vietnam relies heavily on China to obtain materials and equipment, which makes the country vulnerable when an outbreak occurs," he said.

Vietnam on Thursday eased some health-related restrictions in cross-border trade to shore up economic activity, but some strict measures still apply.

Samsung, the largest individual foreign investor in Vietnam, is an example, the ministry said. The epidemic would have an impact on its production of two new phone models, since most of the components come from China.

"Samsung is considering using maritime or air transport to import the necessary components, but it would raise the cost and hardly meet the production and demand schedule," the ministry said.

Samsung said it was "doing our best to minimize the impact on our operations."

Although the ministry has not reported that any plant has been closed due to the virus, the biggest problems facing automakers and electronic products are obtaining alternative materials and products, along with inventory management.

"If the epidemic is not contained within the next 1 to 1.5 months, we will run out of inventory. The production of national TVs and telephones will decrease dramatically," said the Ministry of Commerce, citing a report from the Electronics Business Association of Vietnam.

The government said it would stick to this year's economic growth target of 6.8% and take steps to alleviate the impact of the outbreak.

The Ministry of Health said Friday that 15 of the 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country had recovered, while 28 suspected cases were in quarantine in the hospital.

