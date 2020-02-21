US soldiers use virtual reality to train in the weapon system to destroy enemy bunkers – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. It already uses thousands of virtual training devices, including new virtual reality simulators to train in the M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Weapons System.

The Army is not new to virtual reality: it has been using technology since 2012. The goal is to make combat simulations as real as possible.

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He has published some images that show that US soldiers, assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), use and fire an M3E1 Anti-Armor Anti-Armor Weapon System (also known as Carl Gustav's recoilless rifle) during a demonstration of Reconfigurable Virtual Trainer in the Grafenwoehr training area of ​​the 7th Army Training Command, Germany.

The M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-Armor Anti-Personal Weapon System (MAAWS) is a rechargeable rifle without recoil of 84 mm designed to attack lightly armored targets at distances of up to 500 meters and soft targets of up to 800 meters. The M3E1 MAAWS is submersible, jumpable and operable day / night in salt water. The M3E1 MAAWS requires a crew of two; one to carry and fire the weapon, and the other to carry the ammunition and load the weapon.

The M3E1 rifle is 14.8 pounds (28 percent lighter) than the M3, it contains ergonomic improvements and an automatic bullet counter. The M3E1 rifle is equipped with a lightweight electronic fire control system (4.2 pounds) that automatically provides ballistic solutions for static and moving targets.

The new weapon system is also designed to give troops more options to destroy enemy bunkers.