US expert says 5G tiff could affect information exchange

MADRID – The main US diplomat UU. For cybersecurity policy, he says he appreciates the movements of the European Union towards the recognition of the risks at stake in 5G technology, but warned that the US UU. You will not be able to share high-level information with countries that choose "untrusted,quot; suppliers, such as Huawei from China.

Robert Strayer, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information and Cyber ​​and International Communications Policy of the US Department of State. In the US, he told reporters in Madrid that a new “5G toolkit” from the EU recognized the security risks in 5G technology and that suppliers must be reliable.

"There is a recognition that did not exist a year and a half ago in the European Union and elsewhere that there are serious risks in the 5G technology supply chain, that there are high-risk providers that operate in countries that do not have checks and democratic balances and that such countries present a serious risk to our 5G networks ”as a whole, said the official.

Strayer was in Spain as part of a European tour while the administration of President Donald Trump pressured the allies to avoid the Chinese technology firm Huawei on next-generation mobile networks. The United States fears that China's communist leaders may use the company to take advantage of communications on equipment that Huawei sells worldwide.

Strayer acknowledged that Spain and other countries would make their own decisions, but reiterated recent warnings from the United States about the consequences of not following Washington's example.

"If countries adopt unreliable technology in their 5G networks, that will jeopardize our ability to share information at the highest level," Strayer said.