Up News Info meteorologist Mike Augustyniak responds: "Where will air travel over Becker?" – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – While city leaders say there has been progress in the fire of a recycling plant, homeowners are concerned about air quality.

The fire at the northern metal recycling plant began Tuesday morning and the crews are still on the scene monitoring the hot spots.

%MINIFYHTMLfe9ac3673a26c0bda1143e2f425e55ab13% %MINIFYHTMLfe9ac3673a26c0bda1143e2f425e55ab14%

The sight of the smoke that floated from the place of the fire this week had many in the Twin Cities worried about the direction in which the winds would take it.

%MINIFYHTMLfe9ac3673a26c0bda1143e2f425e55ab15% %MINIFYHTMLfe9ac3673a26c0bda1143e2f425e55ab16%

Up News Info Weather Director Mike Augustyniak has taken a look at the computer model projections to find out where the air over Becker is likely to be transported the next morning.

Augustyniak said there are some potential avenues he is monitoring.

“A northern route would bring that smoke and dirty air over Baldwin, to the north of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, tomorrow morning. If it goes a little further south, it could impact cities like Cambridge and North Branch, Athens, maybe even Chisago City and East Bethel at the southern end. Of course, it all depends on whether this fire bursts again or not, if these cities see smoke or not. ”

A series of air quality tests were taken today by different agencies. Nearly two dozen fire departments have been working on the site since Tuesday morning.