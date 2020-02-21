United Kingdom: extreme right leader accused under the Terrorism Act | News

%MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f11% %MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f12%

The leader of the far-right group Great Britain First was charged with a crime under the Terrorism Act, which according to the BBC was due to refuse to provide the police with the PIN code of his phone at the airport.

The London Metropolitan Police said that Paul Golding, 38, was charged with "deliberate breach of duty,quot; under the so-called powers of List 7 of the Terrorism Act, which give the police the authority to search for travelers in borders and it makes it a crime not to comply

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f13% %MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f14%

The BBC said it refused to provide PIN codes to access its phone in October when police stopped it at Heathrow airport when it was returning from Russia.

%MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f15% %MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f16%

He was charged earlier this month and will appear in the Westminster Magistrates Court on February 27, police said.

While some celebrated the movement as a victory against the extreme right, Tarek Younis, a professor of psychology at the University of Middlesex, issued a warning.

"Please, think twice before celebrating this news," he tweeted. "The point was never that the extreme right would never be accused; it was that these laws disproportionately impact Muslims, and it could never be more obvious than with List 7 stops at airports."

According to Stop Watch, an organization that campaigns against the disproportionate use of stop and search, Schedule 7 of the Law against terrorism allows "examining officers for stop, questioning and / or detaining people to determine if they are likely to participate in acts of terrorism, without the need for any reasonable suspicion. "