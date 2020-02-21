Uncounted 2019 ballots are found in a mailbox outside the Grand Junction Elections Office

%MINIFYHTML0b7b81c1e139886843244b15874485a111% %MINIFYHTML0b7b81c1e139886843244b15874485a112%

GRAND JUNCTION: An election secretary in a western Colorado county found about 600 ballots for the November 2019 elections that were not collected, and were not counted, he reported this week.

"This is a very serious offense and I wanted people to know," Mesa County Secretary and Registrar Tina Peters told The Daily Sentinel.

The 574 ballots were found Tuesday in a mailbox outside the Electoral Office in Grand Junction by employees who picked up the first ballots returned for the presidential primary on March 3, Peters said.

Peters notified the Secretary of State's office.

"As director of Mesa County elections, it is the responsibility of the secretary and registrar of Mesa County to ensure that ballots are collected and processed in a timely and accurate manner, in accordance with state law and regulations," said the secretary of Jena Griswold state in a statement. statement. "The inability to collect all the ballots sent in time for the 2019 coordinated elections is unacceptable and should not be repeated."

The missing votes would not have changed the results of any of the 2019 elections, Peters said.

Ballots cannot be opened without a court order and will not be added to vote totals, said Steve Hurlbert, Griswold spokesman.

Griswold said he ordered an improvement plan for Peters' office and that the staff of the Secretary of State's Office will travel to Grand Junction this weekend to provide supervision and guidance.

Peters said there seems to be no tickets deposited after 5 p.m. On November 5, 2019 they recovered from the mailbox, which was not verified until Tuesday.

Peters said he is considering sending a letter of apology to voters whose ballots were not counted.