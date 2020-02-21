UN warns about & # 39; bloodbath & # 39; as the struggle increases in Syria | Battle for Idlib News

The United Nations warned on Friday that the intensification of fighting in northwestern Syria could end in a "bloodbath," as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would call the Russian president to discuss the rapid deterioration of the situation.

Erdogan asked his French and German counterparts to provide "concrete,quot; support to end the growing humanitarian crisis in the Idlib region of Syria, the Turkish presidency said.

%MINIFYHTML7acd409cbcec40b1bab66182564f653d11% %MINIFYHTML7acd409cbcec40b1bab66182564f653d12%

Plus:

In a phone call, Erdogan said the attacks on Idlib, where a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive displaced nearly a million people and brought Ankara, Moscow and Damascus to the brink of confrontation, must stop.

Idlib is the final fortress of the rebels fighting the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a nine-year war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Turkey, which supports some rebel groups in Idlib, has lost 16 soldiers this month in clashes with Syrian forces. He has strengthened his positions and asked that Syrian forces withdraw.

With Ankara threatening an "imminent,quot; operation against Syrian forces, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar inspected the troops gathered at the Syrian border on Friday.

The rebels fire a rocket near the village of al-Nayrab, 14 km southeast of the city of Idlib (Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP)

Erdogan said he would make a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 15:00 GMT to talk about the deepening of the conflict.

"During this telephone conversation, we will discuss all the events in Idlib," Erdogan told reporters. "At this time, the fight continues with determination. And in these conversations today, this call will determine our attitude."

& # 39; Ruthless Violence & # 39;

About 60 percent of the 900,000 people who fled their homes but are trapped in a confined space are children, said UN spokesman for humanitarian coordination, Jens Laerke, at a press conference in Geneva.

"Relentless violence,quot; must stop before degenerating into "what we fear may end up in a bloodbath,quot; for civilians, he said.

"In the icy winter, many people have resorted to burning their spare clothes, furniture or other materials," Laerke said.

"The front lines and the relentless violence continue to approach these areas that are full of displaced people, with bombings that increasingly affect the displacement sites and their surroundings. We call for an immediate ceasefire to avoid more suffering ".

No withdrawal

Russia, al-Assad's main ally, accused Turkey on Thursday of providing artillery support to the rebels fighting the forces of the Syrian government.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were injured in Syrian government airstrikes on Thursday in Idlib. More than 50 Syrian forces were killed in retaliation, Turkey's defense ministry said.

Erdogan said French and German leaders had proposed to hold a four-way summit with Russia, but Putin had not yet responded. He repeated that Turkey did not withdraw its forces from Idlib.

Erdogan also said that Turkey was continuing to work on the establishment of housing for Syrian migrants in a "safe zone,quot; of 30-35km (19-22 miles) in Syria along the border with Turkey.

Ankara and Moscow accused each other of breaking a 2018 scale reduction agreement that allowed Turkey and Russia to establish observation posts in Idlib.

Turkey has said that some of its posts in Idlib were surrounded by Syrian government forces.