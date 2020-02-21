Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna, 21 pilots, welcome their daughter Rosie

There is a new member of the 21 pilots family!

More than a week ago, on February 9. Tyler joseph and his wife, Jenna, gave birth to the most precious girl, whom they called Rosie Robert Joseph. The two shared the happy news on Jenna's personal Instagram profile, along with a vision of her life since they became parents.

According to Jenna's Instagram, they have nicknamed the newborn Ro and are clearly adapting well to life as a family of three. She added: "She was born on Sunday, so we celebrated her 1 week Sunday with sun and cinnamon and Sunday service on television."

In addition to announcing the arrival of her daughter, Jenna took a moment to thank her husband for being a great father to her little daughter. "Tyler, you are a thinker, you are a soldier, you are a repairman, you are still a spectator at 6 a.m. without sleep. You work so hard," he wrote. "You're the most diligent and supportive person, I'm lucky you're my person. Rosie and I love you."