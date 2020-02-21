Two drunk drivers arrested after falling asleep on the Drive-Thru line – Up News Info Detroit

TROY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A McDonald & # 39; s employee called 911 on Saturday, indicating that the drivers in two separate cars were asleep at the wheel.

Police arrived at McDonald's just before 3 a.m. The department released images of the dashboard camera where police said: "after great efforts, officers were able to wake up the drivers,quot; who did not know each other.

Both drivers admitted to the police that they had a couple of drinks.

The first driver's blood alcohol level was .16 and the second driver's blood alcohol level was 13. For drivers, the legal limit in Michigan is .08.

Both drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Hi, 911 ☎️ There are two cars on the driving line and both drivers are asleep at the wheel … Here's a look at what happened next a #DriveSober #MidnightShiftToTheRecue pic.twitter.com/Zf09lloKNQ – Troy Police Department (@TroyMI_Police) February 21, 2020

