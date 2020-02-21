Twitch adds real-time statistics tracking extension for League of Legends streamers

Twitch introduced a new extension for the League of Legends community this week, allowing viewers to track transmitters by showing details about their overall performance in games and how they use their favorite champions. League of Legends He is famous to watch (and play), and this tool could help make the game clearer for new audiences.

If a League of Legends Streamer installs the tracker, will give viewers an interactive panel that shows the score of the game, the in-game artifacts that they equip for their champions and game statistics, such as how many deaths or assists the streamer, his teammates and members of the opposing team. Had during the game. In addition, the new extension also includes a history of games, allowing viewers to see in what order the transmitter brought items during the game.

The inclusion of a real-time statistics tracker has been much sought after by fans of League of Legends. The free MOBA from Riot Games is one of the most watched games on Twitch, with a daily simultaneous player count estimated at 8 million. This new extension of Twitch not only incorporates the process of keeping updated with League of LegendsStreamers, but could provide indirect ways to help viewers improve in the game.