Trump hints at possible forgiveness for Roger Stone | News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, intervened in the case of his lifelong advisor saying he has "" very good chances of exoneration "after Roger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witnessing the manipulation and obstructing the investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Stone faced a much longer sentence until Trump tweeted about his case.

John Hendren of Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC.