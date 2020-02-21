Trump criticizes the Oscars for awarding the best film award to the South Korean film parasite

Movie buffs know that the South Korean movie, Parasite, won the Best Film at this year's Oscar Awards, which was a big surprise for everyone in the industry, but it was also welcome. He made history as the first foreign language film to do so, says Movie Web.

While most people on social media thanked the movie for a win, Donald Trump was apparently less impressed. In fact, the president of the United States commented on Oscar's victory at a re-election rally in Colorado Springs.

Trump, while on stage, asked: "what was that all about?" The president asked why a South Korean film won the Best Film, especially considering all the problems that the United States supposedly has with South Korea's trade.

Trump declared that it was strange for him because he thought the film would take the prize for the Best Foreign Film, instead of the Best Film. Trump fans know that the president has adopted a "United States first,quot; mentality, although this does not seem to be the direction in which the film industry is heading.

See this post on Instagram Thanks Phoenix, Arizona. I LOVE YOU! Remember: the Democratic party is the party of high taxes, high crime rates, open borders, late abortion, socialism, flagrant corruption and the total destruction of its Second Amendment. The Republican Party is the party of the American worker, the American family and the American dream! #MAGA # KAG2020 A publication shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) in February 19, 2020 at 9:05 p.m. PST

As fans of Parasite You know, the film has received critical acclaim from almost all critics. In addition, it is a surprise due to the fact that most American audiences prefer to watch movies without subtitles. The dialogue of the film is in Korean.

In addition to ParasiteTo win the Best Film, the film's director, Bong Joon-ho, also won the Oscar for best direction. During his speech, the director thanked the work of other filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, who have inspired him to make films for years.

As most know, the Oscars have been criticized in recent years for allegedly underestimating the work of people of color and other cultures in the United States. For that reason, the Academy has since been working to recognize other films.

Ad

While Donald Trump seems to want the Academy to return to the old days, the industry has chosen to go in the opposite direction.



Post views:

3