Tristan Thompson shares a weird video with his true "princess,quot;

Turn up the music True thompson Because it's the weekend!

On Friday afternoon, pop culture fans may have found themselves browsing Instagram and finding an adorable video.

Can anyone guess what we are talking about? Is absolutely Tristan ThompsonThe last post with his daughter.

"Dancing with my princess Tutu," the NBA player shared with his three million followers on Instagram by documenting an impromptu dance party. As for the song of choice of the father-daughter duo? We have to give up Justin Timberlake"You can't stop the feeling,quot; of the Trolls movie.

"Dance party," Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments section, while many athletes included Iman Shumpert He left red heart emoji.