Tristan Thompson shares a weird video with his true "princess,quot;

Turn up the music True thompson Because it's the weekend!
On Friday afternoon, pop culture fans may have found themselves browsing Instagram and finding an adorable video.
Can anyone guess what we are talking about? Is absolutely Tristan ThompsonThe last post with his daughter.
"Dancing with my princess Tutu," the NBA player shared with his three million followers on Instagram by documenting an impromptu dance party. As for the song of choice of the father-daughter duo? We have to give up Justin Timberlake"You can't stop the feeling,quot; of the Trolls movie.
"Dance party," Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments section, while many athletes included Iman Shumpert He left red heart emoji.
What if, Khloe Kardashian I absolutely "liked,quot; the post too. Maybe it's because he had his own party with True to the same song earlier this week.
"Recently, this has been our morning routine," Khloe wrote online. "The same song.‘ Can't stop the Feeling & # 39; Justin Timberlake. The same dance couples. "
Khloe and Tristan continue to be True's parents with little or no drama. In fact, fans will remember when the couple met on Christmas Eve at the Kardashian-Jenner party.
"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," our source previously revealed. "They dated True and talked a lot."
In fact, Khloe has admitted on social media that he is in a drama-free space with his ex.
"We are co-raising very well right now. It is a great space to be. Co-parenthood is a very difficult space. A lot of respect for all co-parents," keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared on Twitter.
She added: "He is True's dad, she deserves to have an affectionate and amazing father. Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves it."
