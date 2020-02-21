Travis Mills promises to always have Madelaine Petsch's back after the breakup

WENN / Sheri Determan

By crediting his ex-girlfriend for making "the lowest habitable minimums," the 30-year-old musician expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to share the last 3 years with the "Riverdale" actress.

Breaking does not decrease any of Travis mills& # 39; affections to Madelaine Petsch. Shortly after the report of their failed relationship emerged, the 30-year-old musician confirmed his separation from "Riverdale"actress, and promised that she would always recover it.

On Thursday, February 20, Travis posted a candid message on Instagram. Addressing a few lines to Madelaine, he admitted: "While I hold back the tears, I am excited to see what you do next. I will always support you. I try to capture gratitude, love and pain in a few paragraphs." , it is impossible. I'm not deleting any of our images, I don't regret anything. "

Travis' publication began with a confession that he found it difficult to "capture a love of this scale or its importance to me in a few paragraphs." He continued to point out the irony of his most public relationship. "Behind the scenes was the most superficial and non-superficial experience of my life," he explained.

He continued to share his gratitude for his romance. "While it hurts me that our trip has come to an end, I mean it when I say that I am incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, intelligent and wonderful as Madelaine," he said. "The personal growth made possible by our time together would not change for anything."

Although he wished that their lives "really looked like a Google image search" of their names, he admitted: "Actually, we are ambitious and hardworking people, dealing with rejection, in different states / countries, wondering what the next best move is , try to see friends / family, take care of our dogs, respond to an ocean of emails, balance REAL LIFE and do it all while we are separated by it. "

Travis further detailed what will take away your relationship. "It challenged me, it kept me honest, it made me more compassionate and helped me make a much needed growth. The highest highs were improved, the lowest lows were habitable, thanks to her," he explained. "I learned a lot about myself and my life thanks to that unconditional love and support."

In the end, Travis reminded the media to respect his privacy and Madelaine's. "It's a sad world when sites, blogs and media try to capitalize on our pain. Please be respectful," he asked, before adding, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support."