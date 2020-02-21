Tracy and Michael Freeman are running for their son with Rett syndrome

%MINIFYHTMLa14c02ca9d1514c41c88d5386bff1c1811% %MINIFYHTMLa14c02ca9d1514c41c88d5386bff1c1812%

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Names: Tracy and Michael Freeman

Ages: 44 and 47

From: Stoughton, Massachusetts

On April 20, we will both run our third Boston marathon in honor of our son Aidan, who has Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is a debilitating syndrome that mainly affects girls. Rett syndrome has the symptoms of cerebral palsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's and autism. It causes loss of bone density, hypertonia, hypotonia and many other symptoms. Aidan is a remarkable sweet boy who lives his life challenging the chances of a man living with Rett Syndrome.

Aidan is an incredible son and brother who radiates love. Aidan has a tracheotomy, a feeding tube, and has wrist, hip and ankle devices that you should use daily. He is rarely seen without a smile on his face or a sparkle in his eyes. He is a beautiful child who constantly fights against respiratory diseases. Rett syndrome causes you to have a weakened immune system, so a common cold can become serious and quickly endanger life. Aidan is not verbal, except for his babbling and laughing. It communicates in many other ways, especially with its beautiful blue eyes. It is not ambulatory and has a wheelchair. He suffers from seizures. He has to take dozens of medications and smiles and laughs at all of them.

Aidan is the strongest person we know. He is our warrior. He is our champion. He deserves to be a child. Aidan attends a special school and works harder than any child should work. Aidan is much more than Rett Syndrome. It is full of life and love. He completes us. We hope to raise awareness about Rett Syndrome and funds for RSAM.

Editor's note: the entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar