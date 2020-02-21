Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Chelsea is the favorite for the top four in the Premier League | Soccer news







The head of Tottenham, José Mourinho, has put great pressure on former Chelsea club by insisting that they remain the favorites to finish fourth in the Premier League.

The table of high-flying forms since Mourinho took over places the Spurs in third place above their former club, and they sit just one point behind them in fifth place as they prepare to travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday .

With Manchester City facing a two-year Champions League ban appeal, fifth place will also ensure qualification for next season, but Mourinho doesn't take it for granted.

"Right now, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton, Everton, we are the ones below," he said.

"We have ambitions to be there, but we are one, two, three points behind Chelsea, so they have an advantage for all of us. That's obvious. It's not a big advantage, but it's an advantage."

"Chelsea is currently the favorite for the fourth position, considering that Leicester has nine more points at this stage of the season."

Mourinho returns to the Bridge for the first time with Tottenham, a club that once said he could not drive out of respect for Chelsea fans, who mocked his return to Manchester United in 2017.

The Portuguese raised three fingers to the crowd to mark their titles while in charge in West London, but insists that Chelsea's hierarchy still respects it after overseeing one of the most illustrious periods in its history.

"I went back there with United and came back with Sky for Chelsea versus Liverpool. It was very normal," he said.

Tottenham will not have scorers Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane when they visit Stamford Bridge.

"I don't go there (to the directors' box) but I know that if I want to go there, I will simply pick up the phone and call someone at the club, and they will treat me the way I deserve and the way I deserve. Respect and people like me belong to the past.

"I don't have a single problem with the club. Not at all. If I want to go to Chelsea-Bayern Munich next week, they won't give me a seat with Bayern fans. The club treats me properly."

"One thing is the way they treat me in the stadium, another is the way they treat me in the street, and every time in the street fans from all clubs approach me, they approach me carefully, with respect, with great feelings And with Chelsea fans who find me on the street, (they are) full of respect.

"In the football stadium there is a completely different environment, because people get excited, they just want to win, and people look at the opposition as, say, the sports enemy, because saying that the enemy is too strong. And for me, ( it is no problem."