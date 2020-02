The current president, Faure Gnassingbe, seeks to win a fourth consecutive term.

While the opposition has struggled to join a single candidate, voters will decide if they hold on to the dynasty that has ruled the nation for more than half a century or if they trust a new leader.

Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reports from Lomé, Togo.