Togo election: Gnassingbe hopes to extend the long family rule | Elections 2018 News

People in Togo cast their votes on Saturday in a presidential election that is expected to further extend the decades-old government of the Gnassingbe family.

Polls show that the president-in-office, Faure Gnassingbe, will win a fourth consecutive term since the opposition has not been able to form a united front.

The 53-year-old leader took office in 2005 after the death of his father, Eyadema Gnassingbe, who led the country for 38 years after taking power in a coup in 1967.

Among the candidates is former journalist and human rights activist Jean-Pierre Fabre, who challenged Gnassingbe in the 2010 and 2015 elections, finishing second both times.

Five other candidates compete, including former Prime Minister Gabriel Messan Agbeyome Kodjo, who represents an opposition coalition and civil society groups.

The election comes in the context of a series of major protests that spread across the country of some eight million people in 2017 and 2018 with protesters who demanded that Gnassingbe step aside.

However, the demonstrations were interrupted by a fierce repression of the government and a division between the opposition, and Gnassingbe's control now seems as solid as ever.

The president prompted constitutional changes in May that allowed him to appear again this year and possibly remain in office until 2030.

The constitutional change limits the presidential term to two five-year terms, but does not take into account the three terms that Gnassingbe has already fulfilled.

Between hope and disappointment.

Most of the 3.5 million eligible voters will consist mostly of young people, such as Fynn Egbede, 24.

Egbede, who has known only two presidents in Togo in his life, received his first voter card in 2018.

"I am looking forward to this experience. I have carefully kept my voter card and will go out to vote for my candidate," Egbede told Al Jazeera.

While the opposition candidate Fabre promises to restore democracy and generate development, the ruling party has been campaigning for the creation of 500,000 jobs across the country by 2022 to alleviate the frustration of a large number of unemployed youth.

Togolese have witnessed six presidential elections since the democratic movement of the 1990s, all won by the Gnassingbe family.

"We are tired of hearing the same thing every time," said Gloria Krobo, 42, a merchant based in the capital, Lomé. "We are not making progress. We need to change the way we do things, but I don't think retaining the ruling party changes anything."

Despite economic growth in recent years of around 5 percent, driven by investment in energy and transportation, approximately half of the population is affected by food insecurity, while almost 70 percent of rural households they live below the poverty line, according to the World Food Program.

Risk of electoral fraud.

Concerns about the impartiality of the electoral process are high among opposition members who say that little has changed since the 2018 parliamentary elections, which were boycotted by 14 parties that mentioned irregularities.

Despite the deployment of United Nations electoral observers and the ECOWAS regional body, earlier this week the national electoral commission stripped the National Consultation of the Civil Society of Togo, a leading group of independent observers, of its accreditation , accusing her of "preparing for interference,quot; in the vote

The measure came after authorities previously blocked the monitors of the Catholic Church from observing the elections.

Fabre said some of his campaign statements were blocked by the authorities and expressed concern about the transparency of the vote.

But Egbede is still determined to participate.

"I hope the elections are free and fair so that we can elect a president of our choice. I could not vote during the last parliamentary elections due to the violence in my area. I hope it will be peaceful," he said.

The polling stations will open at 07:00 GMT and close at 16:00 GMT, and provisional results are expected six days later.