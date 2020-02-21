Together again – The 1980 team "Miracle On Ice,quot; celebrates its 40th anniversary – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is a cast game in sports immortality. When 20 college hockey players from the United States conquered Russia's elite.

That game in Lake Placid was essential to capture Olympic gold.

"We are surprised, all of us, for how long it has resonated," said 1980 Olympic gold medalist Buzzy Schneider.

For players like Schneider, who was a prominent player with the Golden Gophers, the confrontation with the Russian Team was simply hockey. But for the rest of us, it became much more. Remember that In 1980, Iran was still holding our hostages and Russia and the United States were involved in a cold and bitter war.

Not to mention that the Russian Red Army hockey team had captured the previous four consecutive Olympic gold medals. The Soviet teams had a 27-1-1 record dating back to the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley, California. The last time an American team captured gold.

“We were there testing for the team, and we just wanted to be in an Olympic team going to Lake Placid. They planted us 7 of 12 and we ended up moving away with the whole thing. It's amazing, "said Schneider.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of this "Miracle on Ice," teammates meet once again. This time they will board a Sun Country Airlines flight for a weekend celebration in Las Vegas.

"I am very proud to be part of that team, doing something that nobody thought we could do," said Neal Broten, a Roseau native.

For Broten, one of the two American players who has won a college hockey championship, an Olympic gold medal and the Stanley Cup, is the opportunity to be children again. But above all, to remember the common path that everyone skated.

“I remember all the times we walked to the track when we were children, and we skated six or seven hours on the track. They paid in the long run. To win a gold medal, I still can't believe it, "said Broten.

But all the joys and reminiscences are tempered by sadness. The players, Bob Suter and Mark Pavelich are missing from the celebration. In August 2003, coach Herb Brooks died in a tragic car accident near Forest Lake.

John Harrington says it is a very close group that takes care of each other.

"Certainly, as a group, we became great friends and that certainly had a lot to do not only with playing hockey but also with friendships, a lot with how well we did it in 1980," Harrington said.

A long time ago but still so fresh. This glorious American moment when the legends were born, amid the tensions of politics and ice.