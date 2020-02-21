Todd Chrisley strikes back Troll by telling his daughter Savannah to stop & # 39; prostitute herself & # 39; in IG

WENN / Nicky Nelson

While some followers are excited about the add-on, a particular person is not impressed with the amount of sexy posts that the 22-year-old has uploaded to her social media account.

Up News Info –

Todd Chrisley he won't let anyone send hateful comments to his daughter Savannah Chrisley. The businessman recently responded to an Instagram user who criticized his 22-year-old daughter's Instagram photos.

That started after Savannah went to her account on the photo sharing site on Friday, February 21 to share another bikini photo. "This photo was taken last summer when I started my trip @southbeachdiet!" Savannah wrote next to a photo of her swinging with a burgundy bikini, which looked good on her, next to the beach. "Just wait until the next session … #progress, will you be interested in posting videos of my exercise routine that matches SBD?"

%MINIFYHTML5ef3578373e487077eda78ec977c293f11% %MINIFYHTML5ef3578373e487077eda78ec977c293f12%

<br />

While some followers were excited about the add-on, a particular person was not impressed with the amount of sexy posts that Savannah had uploaded to social media. "You are engaged and about to get married," the person raised Savannah, who was engaged to her fiancé Nic Kerdiles. "Have a little class and stop making fun of it this way. It is disrespectful of yourself and your future husband."

Realizing the criticisms, Todd appeared with an epic response. "George eats d ** ky dies … we all prostitute ourselves every day, either for the work that pays our 8-5 bills, for the opinions of the neighbors, for what our church members think, etc. . ", so he applauded the troll.

"But one thing is certain and two things are safe, the only harlot you are aware of are the ones you hire to go through your mother's basement window …", he added.

Other than that, Savannah is currently excited for her next wedding with Nic. The professional hockey player asked him the question in December 2018. It is rumored that lovebirds will marry sometime this summer.