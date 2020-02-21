TMZ asks a nonprofit organization to reveal death to families before making it public

After the sudden death of the 20-year-old rapper, Pop Smoke, TMZ has been summoned by Color of Change, a nonprofit civil rights group, to at least tell the families about those who were killed before making the public news in the media.

According to The Grio, Color of Change asked advertisers to withdraw funds from TMZ until they begin telling black families that their children have been killed before the news reaches the press. Last month, the petition began when Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident.

As the story goes, TMZ made the news public before Vanessa and the rest of her family and friends were notified. In addition, the petition was signed by even more people after the rapper's death, Pop Smoke, who was shot dead in an invasion of his home.

TMZ was reportedly made public with the news of Bashar Barakah Jackson's death before his family knew. The Color Of Change petition accused TMZ of publishing photos and videos of paramedics trying to revive Pop Smoke.

The nonprofit said they were using the death of black people as a way to get clicks and profits. They also accused TMZ of not having any "journalistic integrity."

According to The Grio, The Color of Change has been working on civil rights cases since 2005, and it was Kobe Bryant's death that initiated his petition.

The petition claimed that it was time for Fox to hold TMZ responsible for what they allegedly did to Kobe Bryant's family. WHAM 13 of ABC was the first to report the petition. Reportedly, in January 2020, the petition accumulated more than 100,000 signatures, but it is currently unclear how many it has reaped now that Pop Smoke's death has generated even more controversy.

As noted earlier, Pop Smoke was killed earlier this month in what was initially considered a robbery. However, police say it is more likely to be gang-related homicide. After the rapper's death, other celebrities like Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent sounded with his death.



