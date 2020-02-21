Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor promote Baaghi 3 with style

The duo of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor was loved by the audience at the 2016 launch of Baaghi. Four years ago, the couple joined for the first time and now they have joined for the second time in the third part of the franchise. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is said to have a lot of action and drama. Shraddha and Tiger will be seen doing some amazing stunts in the movie. Baaghi 3 will go to the movies on March 6, 2020 and, as the release date approaches, the cast has started promotions for the film.

Today we got in touch with Tiger and Shraddha when they went out to promote themselves on the sets of a dance show. Tiger wore a pair of jeans and jet black shoes that came together with a broken white sweater. Shraddha, on the other hand, a bright mini dress with balloon sleeves. Check out the photos below.