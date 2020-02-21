This is what you need to know: Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Experts say that the flu season is expected to remain for a prolonged period this year.

As cases of Influenza B increase, doctors monitor the potent strain.

Dr. Earlexia Norwood is the head of the family medicine service at Henry Ford Hospital in Bloomfield.

She says that although the coronavirus is causing worries worldwide, more people are diagnosed with the flu.

The virus infects more than 35 million Americans per year, causing 30,000 deaths.

"I want him to be aware of the fever that does not go away or that is not due to any known reason. He has chills, nausea, vomiting, body aches, nasal drainage and congestion. Ear pain and just feeling a blah sensation. It's a good sign that you can have more than just a cold, which has the flu. At one time, Michigan was the second largest outbreak in the country because of the flu and Influenza B is the prominent strain this year, "said Norwood. .

Doctors say the flu vaccine is the number one recommendation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Keeping your hands clean can also reduce the chance of infection.

