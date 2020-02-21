This is what you can expect from the weather forecast on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLbef4c290287886f20ce49540a512a0f311% %MINIFYHTMLbef4c290287886f20ce49540a512a0f312%

In terms of a weekend in late February, an absolute gift awaits us as the spring weather moves to the region. Saturday will be a bright and sunny day with temperatures that will start cool in the morning, but that will rise to 40 degrees low in the middle of the day. It will be windy, especially along the coast.

It just gets better on Sunday, which will also be sunny with temperatures rising towards the mid-50s.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.