This cheaper AirPods Pro rumor won't disappear – BGR

I must admit that I thought Apple's AirPods looked strange and even a little silly when they first appeared a few years ago, an early opinion shared by at least one of my colleagues here. It was an opinion, I must add, focused exclusively on their appearance, and the strange thing that I initially felt with them hanging from my ear like an elegant piece of white jewelry. Its performance, of course, is a completely different matter and has helped turn Apple's now ubiquitous wireless headphones into its most successful product launched in recent years. Everyone in the industry is copying Apple, and even Samsung has finally given the audio port the old problem, as it has just launched the Galaxy S20 which, of course, does not have one.

Apple not only continued to improve the AirPods and finally began offering customers the most expensive Pro option. But now, it seems that Apple might be planning to launch another variant of AirPods soon, that is, if an anonymous source report is created from a publication with a mixed history.

Tawain based publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors) has reported, once again, that Apple is working on a so-called Lite version of the AirPods Pro, do I suppose the AirPods Pro Lite? From the point of view, a series of news fragments suggest the possibility of a new model coming soon, and that this new model is the cheapest Lite version. Today, for example, DigiTimes reported that "Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), based in Taiwan, an ASE technology unit, is likely to get package system (SiP) orders for the next AirPods Pro, according to industry sources."

This follows the reports from the middle of Tuesday that suggest that an entry-level version of the AirPods Pro is apparently arriving, although production has been delayed thanks to the effect of the coronavirus on Apple's supply chain.

This "news,quot; raises a number of questions, such as the fact that a "Lite,quot; version of the AirPods Pro would be just … the normal AirPods, right? Or maybe some completely new variant? Or, as another theory says, they may presage a cheaper AirPods Pro variant minus a feature such as noise cancellation. DigiTimesRecord The trajectory is certainly mixed, which means that it is also possible that this report is incorrect in its entirety, so we will have to wait and see if Apple presents something new in this regard.

Image source: Apple