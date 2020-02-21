These are the first box office predictions for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry. He is an actor who has shown everyone that unconventional films can also have commercial success. The actor had a great 2019 at the box office with movies like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. And he's ready to start 2020 on a high note with his gay romantic comedy, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is a sequel to his 2017 success, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and addresses the issue of homophobia in our society.



Trade experts predict that the protagonist of Ayuhsmann Khurrana will open at Rs 8-10 crore or more on the day of its launch, according to word of mouth. Closing the horns with Shoot Vicky Kaushal Part One: The enchanted ship at the box office, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan premieres on around 2,500 screens. According to the trends that flow, the protagonist of Ayushmann is witnessing a morning occupancy rate in the range of 18-20%. Well, it will be interesting to see if this latest release of Ayushmann Khurrana will be able to break his past records at the box office.



