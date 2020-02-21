The Weeknd says it has an "intermittent,quot; relationship with drugs

Weekend Talk about your drug use again in a new revealing interview.

The 30-year-old singer referred to the subject in his lyrics and said Rolling Stone in 2015, "I never needed detoxification or anything. But I was addicted in the sense of & # 39; F – k, I don't want to spend this day without getting high," and added, "I like it, & # 39; 08 to 2010 – those it's my foggy years. "

"I have an intermittent relationship with that," The Weeknd said when asked if he still uses drugs, in an interview published in CR MENThe number 10, which arrives at the kiosks on March 12.

"It does not consume my life, but occasionally it helps me to open my mind, especially when I am creating, but when I act I am completely sober and even try not to drink," he continued. "I have learned to balance thanks to the tours."

In the interview, The Weeknd also talked about being alone.

"Now I spend most of my days alone," he said. "I don't like to leave my house much. It's a gift and a curse, but it helps me pay full attention to my work. I think I like being addicted to work, or I'm just addicted to it. Even when I'm not working , I am always somehow working. It is distracted from loneliness, I guess. "