The US women's soccer team UU. Set the price of the final demand: $ 67 million

The US Soccer Federation UU. And members of his national team of World Cup champions proposed a way out of their bitter demand for equal pay in the documents presented Thursday night.

The federation sought to avoid an impending trial for gender discrimination by asking the judge to dismiss the players' claim. The players also requested a pre-trial decision, but in very different terms: they look for almost $ 67 million, and potentially millions more, in late payments and damages.

The diametrically opposed motions, presented Thursday in a federal court in California before the midnight deadline, showed how separate the players and US Soccer are not only in what they consider a fair outcome but also in their basic concepts of what constitutes equal pay despite the years. of litigation, declarations, public relations campaigns and, in the middle of everything, two consecutive World Cup championships.

The judge, R. Gary Klausner, of the US District Court. UU. For the Central District of California, you can choose any of the solutions, call a motion for summary judgment and file a moot judgment that will begin in May. But while Klausner seemed to support some of women's claims about pay inequality and working conditions when he granted the class action lawsuit to players in November, both players and US Soccer hope it will allow the case to proceed to trial in instead of choosing a winner now in terms of one side.

The type of multi-million dollar prize sought by players, a group of dozens of athletes, including stars such as Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd, but also players who have only made a handful of appearances for the national team, would be a blow to the US. UU. Football finances, which can affect spending not only for national teams of men and women, but also for youth development, training and education of referees and dozens of grassroots football programs.

In their presentation, and by publicly placing a dollar amount in a possible prize for the first time, the players presented their motion for summary judgment as a simple matter, the "rare case,quot; in which they were entitled to prevail due to their claims of wage inequality and gender discrimination were explicitly established in the contracts with the federation.

"There are no genuine questions of fact to prevent the central issues of the USSF's responsibility for wage discrimination from being decided in favor of the Claimants," wrote the players' chief lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, citing the words of the supporters as support. Current and former United States. Soccer officials and even a recent statement from the players' union of the men's national team.

By saying that the federation's actions clearly violated federal law, specifically the Equal Payment Act and Title VII, an expert hired by the players calculated a late payment and damages prize of $ 66,722,148, "with more to look for in punitive damages at the trial in May. "

The figure was reached, said the expert of the players, taking the women's performances, the schedules and the results of the matches and calculating what they would have won according to the separate compensation calendar established for the US men's national team. UU. Calculations such as those, as US Soccer has long argued, are inaccurate, and unfair, because they include World Cup bonuses paid by FIFA, the world governing body for sports, for the much more lucrative Men's World Cup.

Those payments outshine those paid for competing in the Women's World Cup, but they are set by FIFA, not American football.

To reinforce their case, the players' lawyers cited comments from current US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro and his predecessor, Sunil Gulati, who said they proved that the federation was guilty of making gender-based decisions.

The presentation of US Soccer is counteracted by citing the midfielder star Megan Rapinoe, an open defender of the players' cause. At the event, he praised the federation's long support for women's football in general and the national team specifically, and said that comparing women's work with men was "just apples and oranges."

In his motion, US Soccer argued, as he has done, sometimes awkwardly in other forums, that male and female players are separate groups that do different work and that any disparity in compensation is the direct result of collective bargaining agreements. separated negotiated by each one. equipment.

"As a result of the collective bargaining process, WNT players obtained many contractual terms that MNT players do not enjoy in their contract," said US Soccer, listing, among other items, guaranteed club salaries, maternity benefits and childcare. children, and severance pay when they are no longer on the team.

US Soccer also noted that players prioritized for a long time, and did so once again in their last contract in 2017, a compensation system that emphasized security, in the form of guaranteed wages, over potentially higher rewards in the payment structure based on bonuses that men play under.

It would be contrary to the law, the US Soccer lawyers said, allowing a jury to "retroactively and selectively rewrite,quot; the plaintiffs' collective bargaining agreement to give them the benefit of a greater reward "when they never took the greatest risk."

In fact, US Soccer argued that players in the women's team have actually received millions of dollars more than their male counterparts in recent years: $ 37 million for women, when their club salaries were included, to $ 21 million for the team mens. But that calculation is also misleading: players earn the salaries of their clubs playing dozens of games more than men, and the calculation covers a period of time in which, conveniently for the federation, women have won two multi-million dollar bonuses from the FIFA for winning the World Cup while the men missed the 2018 World Cup and, therefore, did not receive any FIFA bonuses. As in 2016, the players, by pressing their cause, run the risk of seeing that their commitment to equal pay gets entangled with their preparations for the summer Olympic Games. Earlier this month, the United States qualified for the Tokyo Games by winning a regional championship. In March and April, the team will play a series of matches against the main rivals that also head to Tokyo, including England, Japan, Brazil and Australia, while the US players, united in the fight for equal pay, maneuver each other to Try to secure one of the 18 places on the Olympic list.

Then, if Klausner does not take action on grieving motions for summary judgment, the parties will meet in his courtroom on May 5.