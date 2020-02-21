The Thai court will decide the fate of the future Forward Party of Thanathorn | Thailand news

%MINIFYHTML22f3c81e63e52e4ddb38c08399823a6a11% %MINIFYHTML22f3c81e63e52e4ddb38c08399823a6a12%

Bangkok, Thailand – The Constitutional Court of Thailand will issue its verdict on an electoral case on Friday that could lead to the possible dissolution of the third largest political bloc in the country, a result that could push the country into another round of riots.

The Future Forward Party (FFP) and its leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, are accused of violating electoral financing laws when they allegedly lent 191.2 million baht ($ 6.06 million) to their party during last year's campaign.

Plus:

In December, the Thai Election Commission (EC) had submitted a request to dissolve the FFP on the legality of the loan.

Thanathorn, a billionaire of auto parts turned into a politician, admitted having lent the money to finance political activities. But he maintained that the country's electoral law allows such a loan contract.

Since its establishment two years ago and after its strong performance during the parliamentary elections of March 2019, the FFP and Thanathorn have been criticized by the current prime minister's government Prayuth Chan-ocha.

FFP has at least 76 parliamentary members in the 500-seat legislative body of Thailand. In the race for the prime minister in 2019, Thanathorn had challenged Prayuth, a former general and leader of the 2014 coup d'etat.

In January, the party narrowly escaped a separate attempt to dissolve, after being acquitted of trying to overthrow the monarchy, allegations that FFP and Thanathorn have firmly denied.

The party is also accused of being antimilitarist, for supporting policies against forced recruitment, among other complaints. To date, it has faced at least 28 legal challenges.

In November, the same Constitutional Court disqualified Thanathorn as a member of parliament, after finding him guilty of violating the electoral law, by owning shares in a media company during the campaign season. He denied the charge saying that he had transferred ownership of the shares before the elections.

& # 39; The fight will continue & # 39;

In an interview with Southeast Asia Globe earlier this week, Thanathorn declared that he and his party are innocent of the charges, adding that they will continue the fight and obtain an unfavorable verdict.

"The loan has a clear contract: I will not give this free money to the party," he said, adding that he has been transparent about his campaign.

"If we are convicted of this and our party dissolves, the fight will continue. Our parliamentarians will be transferred to a new house, a new political party that has been previously arranged."

Although it is not uncommon for party leaders to lend large sums of money to their own campaigns, the election commission insists that Thanathorn violated the law.

Political observers speculate that if the party dissolves, supporters could mobilize online and in the streets, with many of the young party supporters active on social media.

"It is left again in Thai politics," Thitinan Pongsudhirak, an associate professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told Al Jazeera.

"It used to be the machine of the Thaksin party that dissolves. But now it is Thanathorn and its future Future Party," he said referring to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose mandate was also dominated by political clashes.

& # 39; The political movement will grow & # 39;

Thitinan predicted that the FFP "would be significantly weaker,quot; if its dissolution is ordered, as some members of parliament could change camp, "diluting their mark,quot; under a new banner.

"But I think that the party as a political movement will grow due to the forces of history in favor of the popular government and the interests created in the younger people who want to give their opinion about their own future."

FFP supporters now wonder if legal battles will come to an end. Many doubt that the party overcomes its last political obstacle.

"If FFP dissolves, I will surely be disappointed by the injustice of each participant that makes this happen," said Boss, a software engineer who lives in Bangkok.

"However, it is not a big surprise to me if something happens to FFP (today) because I know it will end up like this," he said.

"Personally, I support all political parties fighting for democracy and equality. The main reason I support FFP is because they fight against the dictatorship even though they can be attacked in many ways," he added.