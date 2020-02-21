The supposed baby of the future, Mama Eliza Reign, hits him: "Be your own baby, dad!"

Eliza Reign refuses to take her foot from Future's neck, and gave another blow this week through her Instagram page.

"Your greatest enemy is never a stranger … it will be your own baby," said its publication.

Eliza has been fighting Future in court, trying to get her to undergo a paternity test to prove that she is the father of her daughter. Last week, Future filed court documents requesting a probation hearing on his motion for a gag order in the alleged paternity case of the mother Mama Eliza Reign against him.

Eliza insists that Future is her son's father and even had a DNA test recently with Future's other supposed baby mom, Cindy Parker, to prove that her children are siblings.

Future has filed a motion to reduce the payments requested by the Reign, which could mean that the rapper is finally accepting that he is the father of his son.