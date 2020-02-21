The supposed baby mom of the future, Eliza Reign, reveals who her biggest enemy is and fans are shocked

It seems that Future's legal actions against the alleged mother of one of her children, Eliza Reign, are not enough to prevent the former rapper's partner from posting on him on social media.

Recently, Reign took Instagram to express his supposedly hurt feelings by sharing an image that said: "Your greatest enemy is never a stranger … it's your own daddy baby,quot; and concluded with a crying emoji.

Eliza did not provide any additional explanation to her publication, as she titled it with the words, "Good morning,quot; only.

One person said: "Here it comes …". You knew who it was before you got pregnant! "Don't worry about your enemies. God bless your beautiful family."

Another commenter told the IG model: "All bitter bm felt this," while the bd did not care about them. and it's your damn PAGE so on the Internet or not, you can choose to publish what you want regardless of who likes / dislikes. "

This social media user explained: "You know you should not publish something like this … because you know what the Internet is like … you will assume … general statement or not … you already know what you are doing."

A fourth comment said: "However, you are BEAUTIFUL and brave. With all that flight and knowing that he made a good mistake, take out the enemy that is in him 🤣🤣 @ elizareign."

The Instagram model has been involved in legal battles against the alleged father of his son for months, as he has been demanding that Future recognize his son and support him financially.

Meanwhile, Future decided to fight Reign, and recently filed a lawsuit against her for defamation, defamation and intentional imposition of emotional distress.

According to the 36-year-old "Life Is Good,quot; MC, he and Reign had been meeting casually for two years until, reportedly, she became pregnant and was not left alone.

The rapper also stated that Reign began calling him daily so often that in the end, he changed his phone number.

Future's main objective for her lawsuit was to legally prohibit Reign from speaking with him to the public, since she was sharing details of her private life, which she told her during her "private consensual sexual activity."

Ad

In addition, the rapper claimed that Reign needed to go through a mental evaluation because he had allegedly shown violent tendencies in the past, and he feared for his life.



Post views:

0 0