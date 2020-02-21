The "superficial,quot; viral subway singer surprises us again with more covers

A true star has been born!

Earlier this week, Charlotte Awbery went viral after the creator of the video Kevin Freshwater He shared a clip of the subway driver playing a game of "Finish the Lyric."

When Kevin approached Charlotte and asked him to complete the lyrics for Lady GagaThe great success of "Shallow,quot;, his voice and his powerful voices made everyone speak for the right reasons.

"OMG WOW! I am completely impressed! Thank you all very much for the response, comments, kind messages and general love of everyone," Charlotte shared on Instagram. "In the words of @ladygaga, I'm‘ speechless & # 39; X. "

Some curious fans decided to look at Charlotte a little more. And guess what they found? More amazing covers you have to see to believe.

In Charlotte's Twitter feed, the professional singer showed several versions of songs by artists such as Ariana Grande Y Whitney Houston. Once you look, you will wonder: where is your record deal?