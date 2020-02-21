The story of Cardiff night when Glen Durrant rises and Michael Smith impresses | Darts news

Premier League Darts continues next Thursday in Dublin, coverage in Sky Sports Action starting at 7 p.m.
Nathan Aspinall achieved a surprising result to end the start of 100% of Michael van Gerwen in the new season of the Premier League, while Glen Durrant took first place with the victory over Gary Anderson. We relived a fabulous night of Premier League darts in Cardiff.
Peter Wright survived a Rob Cross fight to open the night with a 7-5 victory, before Michael Smith set aside Welshman Jonny Clayton.
Duzza climbs to the top when Asp stuns MVG
His full summary of Thursday night's action from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.
The UK Open winner, Aspinall, took first place in a close adventure with current champion Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price kept Daryl Gurney 6-6 to secure his third draw of the campaign.
Durrant closed the night with an elegant 7-4 victory against Anderson to place Van Gerwen in first place.
Results of night three: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
|Peter Wright
|7-5
|Rob cross
|Jonny Clayton
|1-7
|Michael Smith
|Michael van Gerwen
|5-7
|Nathan Aspinall
|Daryl Gurney
|6-6
|Gerwyn Price
|Glen Durrant
|7-4
|Gary Anderson
Smith spoiled the Welsh party as he moved past the challenger Clayton with a dominant 7-1 victory in 15 minutes, ending with an excellent record of 142.
After having fallen 1-0, Bully Boy responded emphatically with seven successive legs that included an impressive payment of 167 to climb 4-1.
Clayton, born in Llanelli, was properly serenaded by "Tomila,quot; from Sir Tom Jones, as he was received on stage by the Cardiff crowd as the third of nine Premier League challengers this season.
While the introduction will last a long time in memory, it quickly became a frustrating night courtesy of a bullish exhibition by Smith, who won his first Premier League game since March 2019.
Doubles of Duzza
It turned out to be a characteristic performance of Durrant when he rediscovered his devastating final, underlined from the start by his double, 85 checkout and 13-darter to build a 3-0 lead.
Later a payment of 107 followed and a stretch of 12 darts, before the three-time Lakeside champion remained calm to close the victory in the middle of a late Anderson response.
"Normal service resumes," Wayne Mardle said in a comment after Durrant had fought for his doubles during last week's draw against Fallon Sherrock.
"We are the best in the league …"
View from Mardle
Mardle hailed Smith as the & # 39; interpreter of the night & # 39; after his demolition of the challenger Clayton, while discussing the tremendous reception of Price and the first defeat & # 39; victorious & # 39; of Van Gerwen of the season.
The classification
This is what the table looks like after night three …
Next stop in Dublin …
Premier League darts live
February 27, 2020, 7:00 p.m.
Live
Night Four heads to Dublin while Irishman William O & # 39; Connor, the fourth challenger of the season, prepares to face Van Gerwen.
Night Four Fixtures, Motorpoint Arena
|Glen Durrant vs. Nathan Aspinall
|Rob Cross vs. Gary Anderson
|Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith
|William O & # 39; Connor v Michael van Gerwen
|Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
