The story of Cardiff night when Glen Durrant rises and Michael Smith impresses | Darts news

Gerwyn Price in action against Daryl Gurney

Nathan Aspinall achieved a surprising result to end the start of 100% of Michael van Gerwen in the new season of the Premier League, while Glen Durrant took first place with the victory over Gary Anderson. We relived a fabulous night of Premier League darts in Cardiff.

Peter Wright survived a Rob Cross fight to open the night with a 7-5 victory, before Michael Smith set aside Welshman Jonny Clayton.

Duzza climbs to the top when Asp stuns MVG His full summary of Thursday night's action from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The UK Open winner, Aspinall, took first place in a close adventure with current champion Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price kept Daryl Gurney 6-6 to secure his third draw of the campaign.

Durrant closed the night with an elegant 7-4 victory against Anderson to place Van Gerwen in first place.

Results of night three: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

The end

Michael Smith was in impressive form when he beat Jonny Clayton 7-1 at Cardiff, sealing the victory with a 142 payment

Smith spoiled the Welsh party as he moved past the challenger Clayton with a dominant 7-1 victory in 15 minutes, ending with an excellent record of 142.

After having fallen 1-0, Bully Boy responded emphatically with seven successive legs that included an impressive payment of 167 to climb 4-1.

See the payment of Smith 167

Walk on

Premier League challenger Jonny Clayton received an excellent reception from the Welsh crowd

Clayton, born in Llanelli, was properly serenaded by "Tomila,quot; from Sir Tom Jones, as he was received on stage by the Cardiff crowd as the third of nine Premier League challengers this season.

While the introduction will last a long time in memory, it quickly became a frustrating night courtesy of a bullish exhibition by Smith, who won his first Premier League game since March 2019.

Doubles of Duzza

0:19 The purchase of Durrant 107 The purchase of Durrant 107

It turned out to be a characteristic performance of Durrant when he rediscovered his devastating final, underlined from the start by his double, 85 checkout and 13-darter to build a 3-0 lead.

Later a payment of 107 followed and a stretch of 12 darts, before the three-time Lakeside champion remained calm to close the victory in the middle of a late Anderson response.

"Normal service resumes," Wayne Mardle said in a comment after Durrant had fought for his doubles during last week's draw against Fallon Sherrock.

The tweet

"We are the best in the league …"

View from Mardle

Mardle hailed Smith as the & # 39; interpreter of the night & # 39; after his demolition of the challenger Clayton, while discussing the tremendous reception of Price and the first defeat & # 39; victorious & # 39; of Van Gerwen of the season.

Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle reviews Night Three's conversation points in Cardiff

The classification

This is what the table looks like after night three …

Premier League table after night three in Cardiff

Next stop in Dublin …

Night Four heads to Dublin while Irishman William O & # 39; Connor, the fourth challenger of the season, prepares to face Van Gerwen.

Night Four Fixtures, Motorpoint Arena Glen Durrant vs. Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs. Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor v Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

