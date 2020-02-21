The star of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Serayah McNeill on Dwyane Wade's trans daughter: & # 39; Let's not jump to a life-changing decision !! & # 39;

Empire star Serayah McNeill echoed Boosie Badazz's viral madness about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, and posted a video urging the NBA star not to make any "life-changing decision. "around the genre of Zaya.

"I think everything is too premature. I don't care if you are a boy or a girl. For me, there are things we need to worry about at this time. What do you want to do in life? Do you want to be in an activity?" She shared with her spectators

"Let's not jump into a life-changing decision that will never fall apart … That's serious! That's very, very serious," said McNeill, careful to reiterate that he is not homophobic.

"I am accepting that my son is a homosexual, that's fine, but there are many other things in society that are putting pressure on children and parents to be a certain way. Let's take the reins, okay? Okay." We're not going to Go there right now. Let's wait until you're a little older, and this is exactly what you want to do and be for the rest of your life. "