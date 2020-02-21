Home Entertainment The star of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Serayah...

The star of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Serayah McNeill on Dwyane Wade's trans daughter: & # 39; Let's not jump to a life-changing decision !! & # 39;

Empire star Serayah McNeill echoed Boosie Badazz's viral madness about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, and posted a video urging the NBA star not to make any "life-changing decision. "around the genre of Zaya.

"I think everything is too premature. I don't care if you are a boy or a girl. For me, there are things we need to worry about at this time. What do you want to do in life? Do you want to be in an activity?" She shared with her spectators

