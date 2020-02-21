The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Anfisa Nava, Beau confirms her romance while still married to Jorge Nava

Anfisa's new boyfriend, Leo Assaf, says he will "do his best" to be "a good man" for the former television star when fans ask about the state of their relationship.

Up News Info –

Anfisa Nava apparently has passed from Jorge Nava, while serving his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. First "90 day fiance"The star has been seen with another man, Leo Assaf, in images he shared on his private Instagram account.

According to the FraudedByTLC Instagram page, Leo used to run a gentlemen's club in Los Angeles, but it seems he no longer does. It is not clear when their relationship began, since Anfisa has not publicly addressed her alleged romance.

%MINIFYHTML30e4c4d7870d622160fa90a24168da4b11% %MINIFYHTML30e4c4d7870d622160fa90a24168da4b12%

<br />

However, they were not shy to flirt online. In a legend of one of his photos, Leo praised his skills for taking a selfie. "Thank God it's much better to take selfies than me!" he wrote, to which Anfisa replied blatantly, "Do not thank God, thank you," with a smile and an emoji at heart.

<br />

Later, when fans asked about the status of their relationship, Leo seemed to confirm that they were dating. A follower told Leo that Anfisa "deserves a good man," and Leo said: "I will do my best!"

Leo also commented on a video posted on Anfisa's Instagram account in which he showed his sculpted abs. "I have no doubt that you will kill him this year! Can I train with you sometime?" he asked, to which she replied, "anytime."

<br />

It is not clear what this would mean for Anfisa's marriage to Jorge, who will be released later this year. Jorge, who is from Riverside, California, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in September 2018 for transporting 293 pounds of marijuana. She said at that moment that she would be waiting for him, despite her already difficult marriage.

In November 2019, Jorge told fans that he and Anfisa were "really good" and that Anfisa was anxious for her release, while the Russian native was reluctant to discuss her relationship with her husband in her recent YouTube videos .