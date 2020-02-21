The smartphone market in Germany will continue to grow in 2020 – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8811% %MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8812%

Berlin: in 2020, the market for smartphones and related mobile services, as well as the infrastructure in Germany would grow by 2 percent to 36.4 billion euros ($ 39.4 billion), according to a forecast of the association Bitkom digital published Thursday.

Data and voice services would generate most of the revenue with a growth of 0.9 percent to 20.2 billion euros year-on-year, while revenues from smartphone sales would rise to 12.3 billion euros , an increase of 3 percent, according to the news from Xinhua. agency reported.

"Like no other device, the smartphone represents information, entertainment and productivity and unbroken fascination," said Hannes Ametsreiter, a member of the Bitkom executive board.

Around the smartphone "an innovative ecosystem of devices, applications, services and network infrastructure worth billions has been created and continues to grow," Ametsreiter added.



The German digital association assumed that 22.9 million devices would be sold in 2020, a 0.6% decrease. It is estimated that the average price per device will increase from 519 euros in 2019 to 536 euros in 2020.

The proportion of smartphone users in Germany was constantly developing.

"For the overwhelming majority of people in Germany, the smartphone is an indispensable companion in everyday life and a useful helper in all life situations," Ametsreiter said.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Bitkom, 92 percent saw smartphones as a great relief in everyday life and 80 percent could no longer imagine a life without mobile devices.

The German digital association said that it was important for a majority to keep up with the hardware. 51 percent of smartphone users had bought a smartphone in the last 12 months.