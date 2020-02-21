The roots to get a street in Philadelphia named after them

Expressing his disbelief at the great honor, the drummer and leader of the band Questlove shares a video of the council's televised meeting on the proposal to name the streets on social networks.

Hip Hop Legends The roots They are destined to be commemorated in their native Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with a street named in their honor.

City Council members passed a resolution to name a section of East Passyunk Avenue, between South Street and Bainbridge Street, Avenue of The Roots, marking the place where the group began.

The proposal read: "The Roots began its acting experience traveling by bus in the streets of Philadelphia. East Passyunk Avenue and South Street was one of its main locations."

"Since then, The Roots has taken Philadelphia with them on television every night and to the public around the world. The Roots are, and always will be, appreciated as a talented band on the streets of Philadelphia."

The creators of hits "You Got Me", which also serve as the house band in America & # 39; s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", will celebrate the recognition of the hometown during a presentation ceremony in May (2020), before organizing its 13th annual Roots Picnic festival in the city.

Drummer and band leader Questlove He shared his disbelief at the great honor on Friday, February 21, when he shared video images of the council's televised meeting on Instagram and captioned it, "Does that mean WHAT I BELIEVE IT MEANS !! ! ??? !! ??? an infernal way to find out !!!! WOW! ".

He also labeled the location of the publication as: "South Street in Philly baby !!!".