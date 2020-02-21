The Red Sox beat Northeastern, 3-0, on display to open the season

%MINIFYHTMLe60ea2f40f074bd5852a556ccd78fa0b11% %MINIFYHTMLe60ea2f40f074bd5852a556ccd78fa0b12%

The tradition was not lost in Northeastern's annual exhibition game with the Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox won, as they have done every year since the teams met (starting in 1977 and annually since 2004). But most importantly, the Huskies gained some experience against professional competition, and the 20 Massachusetts natives on the list had the opportunity to face their hometown team.

"Honestly, this game was one of the reasons I chose Northeastern," said Scott Holzwasser (Sudbury, Massachusetts), a senior from the Northeast, who came to the base twice with a stroke and a walk. "Every year, you have that feeling as you get closer. It's a date we look forward to all the time."

With two outs at the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Fitzgerald led Marcus Wilson, who managed to walk, to give the Red Sox the first run of the game. The Red Sox cushioned their lead with a single two-run run by Jantzen Witte, and the Huskies were closed at the top of the seventh by Eduard Bazardo in his last effort, taking the 3-0 loss.

Seven entries without scoring still produced a long score in the box, as Northeast coach Mike Glavine aims to make each player look like a plate or time on the field.

"It's definitely important to be able to play in front of so many people, play against the Red Sox," Glavine said. "Hopefully we will use that experience for our regular schedule when we start the road.

"There are many family and friends in the games and people who watch from home. It is not only a learning experience, but also an excellent way to reward them for the hard work they do for us and our program."

The Huskies had runners in the scoring position in each of the first three innings of the game, but could not capitalize. The Red Sox fought defensively, with Chad De La Guerra and Jeter Downs picking up the game's only mistakes.

The Red Sox used a new pitcher in each of the seven innings. Adam Lau got the victory on the mound after a hike and a punch, while four pitchers: Daniel McGrath, Austin Brice, Robinson Leyer and Trevor Hildenberger each fanned two.

Four pitchers from the Northeast – freshmen Cam Schlittler (East Walpole, Massachusetts), Thomas Balboni, Jake Gigliotti (Auburn, Massachusetts) and sophomore Nick Davis – threw entries without scoring. The local players also shone offensively: Jeff Costello (Lexington, Mass.), Corey DiLoreto (Reading, Mass.) And Kyle Peterson (Brockton, Mass.) Each added a hit.

Freshman Sebastian Keane (North Andover, Massachusetts) did not appear against the team that selected him in round 11, because he will take the hill on Sunday against South Florida.

"Sometimes in this game, we walk with some guys, we hit others, because we are nervous," Glavine said. “But we launched very well. Defensively, we made some great plays and a couple of double plays.

"We can get pretty nervous, so it was nice to see us being comfortable and just playing the game."

Northeastern returns to regular season action this weekend with a series of three games in South Florida.

"Today's game (shows) that we can hang out with anyone," said Ian Fair (Walpole, Massachusetts), a young man in the red shirt, who was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year of the Colonial Athletic Association. “If you play well, if we play our game, we can hang out with any team. We really show it today.

"It was a 0-0 game in the sixth inning. It's a great competition, and we're there with them."