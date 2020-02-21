The prices of Chinese products in Pakistan soar | China news

%MINIFYHTML5d811f950edc9be2d9e01c4f9dc718f011% %MINIFYHTML5d811f950edc9be2d9e01c4f9dc718f012%

With many factories still closed in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, their business partners are feeling the effects.

Pakistan imports more than $ 14 billion in goods from China every year. The decline in supplies has led to inflation of the prices of Chinese products.

Sara Khairat of Al Jazeera reports.